Africa praises Zimbabwe for rescuing stranded SA soldiers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE African continent has showered Zimbabwe with praises after rescuing its stranded neighbouring South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members in the war-torn Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a volatile warzone, where no other airlines would dare enter to rescue those injured and pregnant South African soldiers operating under the banner of Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), Air Zimbabwe crew maneuvered in Kigali, Rwanda to save lives.

Other southern African countries, whose soldiers were stranded but also airlifted by courageous Air Zimbabwe included soldiers from Malawi and Tanzania respectively.

Several pan Africanists showered Zimbabwe for the job well done insisting if such kind of unity, love and support were to be embraced across the continent, Africa would be a new global force to reckon with.

Among those that commented on the exciting development was Africa’s multiple award winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who took to social media.

“Today (last week), an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 carried injured South African soldiers, as well as Tanzania and Malawi troops who were in the DRC, back home from Kigali (Rwanda) to their respective countries. The flight was used as Shuttle Ambulance Service as it had injured soldiers from Tanzania, Malawi and South Africa,” the revered Chin’ono shared on X.

Several others, who telephoned CAJ News Africa were full of praise for Zimbabwe saying whether small or big things, when done in unity and love, the continent benefits more.

Abelle Bouba from Cameroon said: “Unity is the only power we have as Africans, and I would like to thank the Zimbabweans, together with their Gabonese and Rwandese counterparts for making this rescuing mission a huge success.”

Adaeze Abara from Nigeria echoed: “I just called to express gratitude towards Air Zimbabwe, and crew for the job well done! It is in these small things that make Africa great. Unity is power, no xenophobia has ever achieved great results.”

António Manjate from Mozambique voiced: “Our main challenge as Africans, we have this attitude of looking down upon fellow Africans when their countries are in economic or political crisis. This is what many Zimbabweans face in South Africa today, but the South Africans easily forget that most of their schools, universities, colleges and other key economic points are being enabled by the same Zimbabweans they harm or kill in barbaric xenophobia.”

Makamba Faraji from Tanzania remarked: “Nothing beats love! With love, unity and wisdom, Africa will never be the same again. I salute Air Zimbabwe and its crew!”

Achieng Kariuki from Kenya observed: “As Africans, we have this attitude of hear no good, see no good, and talk no good about your neighbour, which is very unfortunate. This negative spirit hinders us from progression. Imagine if one day we are to do away with borders, Africa will become the most powerful nation in the world.

Several others who weighed in via social media, especially X also showered Air Zimbabwean team.

Seen landing at the Waterkloof Airbase, Pretoria, South Africa is Air zimbabwe with injured and pregnant South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Krugersdorp Boy sarcastically mentioned: “Zimbabwean brought our pregnant soldiers back,” while Busisani Dube stated: “Something to be proud of as Zimbabweans, being able to lend a hand to help others as they do to us.”

Atul & Rajesh Combo only said: “Keep up the good work,” Umtimande Umtimande1 responded: “At least as country (Zimbabwe) we have done something for the region (SADC) and for Africa as a continent,” while maTshuma Special rejoined: “Waiting for a show of gratitude from the Mabahambe Amakwerekwere brigade. Life has a way of humbling people. Thank you!”

Njabulo Njabz mentioned: “Then u hear the xenophobes screaming and shouting, calling us names… WE HAVE A HEART.”

The soldiers were first moved from Goma to Kigali, as Goma is a no-go area for planes due to the military tension!

The Air Zimbabwe plane landed at Waterkloof Base in the capital, Pretoria, South Africa where all on board arrived safely.

– CAJ News