Applications open for Joshua Nkomo scholarship programme

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – HIGHER-LIFE Foundation has opened applications for the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship, for academically talented students looking to begin university as undergraduates in Zimbabwe.

Applications are open until March 31 and non-Zimbabweans from other African countries are also encouraged to apply.

The scholarship is now focused especially on recognising and building excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, although all other disciplines are welcome.

“This has become one of the most important things my wife (Tsitsi) and I have ever done,” said Strive Masiyiwa, co-founder of the Higherlife Foundation.

Masiyiwa is also the founder of Econet Wireless Group.

Higherlife Foundation is a social impact organisation founded by Masiyiwa and wife, Tsitsi, in 1996.

It invests in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities and sustainable livelihoods.

It was named the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship, the then Zimbabwe vice president that was hailed as the liberator of the country.

He died in 1999.

Higher Life has funded over 350 000 youngsters across the African continent, including 3 050 under the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship that have gone to university.

The foundation meanwhile plans to roll out a programme to train engineers.

“Without engineers, Zimbabwe [and all our African nations] cannot enter the AI revolution and will be left behind,” Masiyiwa said.

The emerging plan is to support the training of engineers and scientists to ensure the countries’ future in technology.

– CAJ News