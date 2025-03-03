Chery drives AI adoption with DeepSeek partnership

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHERY is driving artificial intelligence (AI) innovation after partnering DeepSeek to advance Aimoga robots for global expansion.

This collaboration aims to leverage DeepSeek’s advanced AI models to enhance the voice interaction capabilities of Aimoga robots, driving the next wave of intelligent innovation.

The initiative marks another significant milestone in Chery’s intelligent innovations, building on the success of the Lion intelligence cockpit system.

It also underscores Chery’s foresight and rapid execution in embracing AI advancements – a testament to the company’s 15-year strategic investment in AI technology.

“Our collaboration with DeepSeek is a natural extension of Chery’s long-standing commitment to AI-driven innovation,” commented Verene Petersen, National Marketing Manager for Chery South Africa.

The executive said by integrating advanced voice interaction capabilities into Aimoga robots, they enhanced their role in automotive retail at the same time exploring how intelligent voice technology could shape future mobility experiences.

“As we continue refining these capabilities, we see exciting potential for broader applications across Chery’s ecosystem,” Petersen added.

Powered by NVIDIA H800 chips, DeepSeek offers complete transparency in model weights and training logs under the MIT open-source protocol.

Chery Aimoga robots have already integrated DeepSeek’s V2, V3, and R1 open-source models into their robot cloud platform.

By 2020, Chery initiated a dedicated research and development programme for humanoid robots, culminating in the global debut of its robot brand, Aimogo, and its self-developed robots and robotic dogs in 2023.

– CAJ News