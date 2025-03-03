MTN announces R3 million in summer campaign prize money

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has announced the ten grand prize winners of its Win Win Summer campaign, in line with celebrating 30 years of operations.

The campaign, which commenced from on October 6, 2024 to February 6, 2025, offered customers an opportunity to win a share of R75 million in prizes, including hourly 1GB data rewards, daily and weekly cash prizes as well as a share of the R3 million grand prize.

Since the campaign commenced, 4,8 million unique customers have interacted with the promotion.

Customers won 1,5 million 1GB data bundles and a total of 4 200 customers were identified as cash prize winners over 17 weeks.

The grand prize draw culminated with ten winners being selected, each receiving R300 000 in cash.

Seun Soladoye, General Manager for Consumer Prepaid at MTN South Africa, reflected on the campaign’s success: “At MTN, we wanted to create a summer of winning moments, allowing South Africans to celebrate their successes while enjoying great deals, discounts, and experiences.”

The official said the campaign brought excitement to customers, and MTN celebrated the culmination of the campaign across South Africa with the grand prize winners who had won their share of R3 million.

“We are excited to have rewarded so many customers.”

The campaign featured a nationwide tour led by MTN’s summer campaign ambassador, Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi.

– CAJ News