Railway to integrate SADC’s economies: N’tumba

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN Africa is on a mission to transform its economies by constructing a new railway network that interlinks 12 of the 16-member countries of the regional bloc.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe last Friday, mooted this ambitious economic strategy when it revealed a new study aimed at developing a regional railway master plan and a bankable investment blueprint was on cards.

Addressing the media, the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Angele Makombo N’tumba, told the SADC Cluster Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Transport, ICT, Information and Meteorology that the region would like to embark on a massive investment drive on railway, the mode of transport that carries bulky and heavy cargoes to ensure easy movement of goods and services.

She said the SADC region relies heavily on roads at the expense of the railway, which transports bulky and heavy goods desperately needed in the region’s economic growth.

“This is an effort to facilitate the integration of the economies of land-locked member states, coastal and oceanic island states,” Ntumba said.

While rail transport would come in handy, N’tumba said the strengthening of cross-border infrastructure will undoubtedly boost inter-regional trade, a move she said would stimulate economic development for the SADC region.

Speaking at the same ceremony was Zimbabwe’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, who said both road and rail corridor development initiatives required urgent reinforcement.

“Integrated transport corridors facilitate trade, promote economic activities, and create employment opportunities,” Mhona said.

He added: “Efficient and seamless transport networks facilitate the movement of goods, services, and people, thereby fostering regional integration.”

The Zimbabwean minister noted that the success story of SADC’s transport sector required railway lines in order to cut high costs of transportation of goods and services through massive infrastructure investment.

“These challenges have caused delays at our borders, damages to property, and even fatalities in some instances. As ministers, we must prioritize investments in sustainable transport infrastructure, harmonize policies, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector to enhance connectivity across our region,” Mhona said.

SADC is the most peaceful and regional economic community comprising 16-member states; Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe respectively.

Out of the 16-member states, only four countries Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles will not be interlined on railway lines due to the fact that they are islands in the Indian Ocean.

– CAJ News