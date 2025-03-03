Who will stop Mamelodi Sundowns?

from NJABULO MKHIZE in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IT will be a miracle if any premiership team would manage to dislodge Mamelodi Sundowns from the top of the table, and win this year’s Betway league title following a series of unstoppable victories.

This comes as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released only midweek league fixtures following a weekend ahead, which is filled with the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal matches.

With the premiership curtains fast coming down, it remains to be seen whether there shall be a miraculous ‘David’ to defeat this football ‘Goliath’ monster called Mamelodi Sundowns, or else all teams will fall by the wayside.

Sundowns, who are the defending champions and also current table toppers will on Wednesday be away to less predictable Golden Arrows in a match many football analysts, commentators, fans and sports writers tip The Brazilians to continue winning matches like there is no competition for them in the Betway premiership race.

This comes after Masandawana narrowly edged Kaizer Chiefs 1 – 0 in a match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium over the weekend.

Leading goalscorer, Lucas Ribeiro Costa executed that important killer goal for Sundowns, which helped propel The Brazilians to an unassailable 12 point lead at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Amakhosi as Kaizer Chiefs are widely known in local football circles will clash with Magesi FC at the FNB stadium on Tuesday evening.

It’s not entirely guaranteed Chiefs would win against the struggling Magesi FC, who on the same weekend surprised many when they beat highly rated SuperSport United 0-1 in Polokwane.

Smarting from an embarrassing 0-2 defeat in the hands of Marumo Gallants, the second table toppers Orlando Pirates will be away to Chippa United for what appears to be yet another tough assignment ahead.

Interestingly, the revived Gallants will this time host Stellenbosch FC at the same stadium in which they slaughtered Pirates – the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

High riding Sekhukhune United will travel to Richards Bay for a crucial encounter in a match likely to keep them in third position since fourth placed Polokwane City are not in action due to no-playing Royal AmaZulu.

This midweek is full of action, and interestingly, it is hard to predict victories since those anchoring the table want to survive relegation when the season ends, while those in the middle also want to be among the top 8, a move which qualifies them to feature in next year’s all premiership tournaments.

See midweek’s full fixtures below:

Tuesday, 4th MARCH 2025

Betway Premiership

– Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC (19:30)

– Marumo Gallants FC vs Stellenbosch FC (19:30)

Wednesday, 5th MARCH 2025

– Cape Town City FC vs TS Galaxy (19:30)

– Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates (19:30)

– Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns (19:30)

– Polokwane City vs Royal AM (postponed)

– Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United (19:30)

– SuperSport United vs AmaZulu FC (19:30)

– CAJ News