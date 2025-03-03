Zambia curbs ‘gold rush’ to capital city

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Zambian government has stepped in to curb a so-called minerals rush to the capital Lusaka after speculation over the so-called discovery of copper and gold, among others.

The Chunga Compound has been the epicentre of the activity, with residents digging around the area in recent days.

However, Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development was quick to clarify that there was no evidence of the said mineral occurrences in the area.

“Following a thorough investigation by a team from the Geological Survey Department, it has been established that the mineral identified at the site is primarily iron ore, specifically magnetite,” Kabuswe said.

He stated that after careful assessment, the deposit had been deemed “non-economically viable for exploitation by individuals, cooperatives or small-scale operators.”

The ministry of mines further explains: “The Minister further emphasized that there is no evidence of copper or gold at the site and has advised the public to disperse and refrain from any further activities in the area.”

Kabuswe reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing accurate and timely information on mineral resources and urged citizens to rely on official channels for updates.

The Southern African nation is one of the leaders in the production of copper, only second to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the continent.

Output is projected to rise by 40 percent to 1 million tonnes annually in 2026 and threefold in 2032.

Last October, at least ten informal miners died when an open-pit copper mine collapsed on them.

Zambia has never been known as a gold producer but no less than three people were reported dead in an illegal mine last month.

– CAJ News