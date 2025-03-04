Consortium to deploy over 300 solar telecom sites in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE telecommunications service provider in Nigeria, Hotspot, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Clear Blue led consortium to deploy over 300 solar-powered telecom sites across the country.

The consortium comprises Empower New Energy and Netis among others.

Rollout of the 312 sites is targeted for the end of 2025.

Clear Blue Technologies provides low-cost smart solar power for telecom infrastructure and Empower New Energy is a leading provider of clean energy project financing across Africa.

Netis specializes in operating and managing telecom infrastructure and Hotspot is a leader in building active telecom networks and services in Nigeria.

Executives commented on the partnership.

Morenikeji Aniye, Chief Executive Officer of Hotspot, believes Clear Blue brings an innovative technology and service capability which, together with an innovative business model and structure, enables us to deploy and operate these sites while meeting stringent service and Total Cost of Ownership targets.

The official said it was a difficult operating environment with challenging such targets.

“And yet, it is probably the largest untapped telecom market in the world with significant growth potential,” Aniye said.

Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue, said the partners in this project brought together a strong set of skills and an ability to execute that would ensure success for this project and hopefully many more phases to come.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Hotspot for this project which will bring connectivity to millions across Nigeria,” Tuerk said.

Nigeria faces crippling energy supplies, and solar has emerged with potential to address this crunch.

– CAJ News