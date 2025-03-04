Gokhale new MTN SA Chief Wholesale Officer

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has appointed Pushkar Gokhale as Chief Wholesale Officer.

He assumed office on August 1, tasked with spearheading the operator as the “network of choice” for the wholesale market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pushkar to the MTN family,” said Charles Molapisi, Chief Executive Officer of MTN South Africa.

The executive believes Gokhale’s experience across the technology and telecommunications industries, combined with his ability to drive innovation, will be invaluable.

“Pushkar’s leadership will be critical as we position ourselves for sustained growth in connectivity and digital infrastructure in the years ahead,” Molapisi said.

Gokhale joins MTN from Openserve, where he currently serves as the Chief Digital and Strategy Officer.

He has held various executive leadership roles in diverse markets, including across Africa, Australia, India and the United States.

“The wholesale market is rapidly evolving, and I am eager to contribute to MTN’s success by focusing on digital transformation and driving new opportunities in connectivity,” Gokhale said.

He is taking over from the outgoing Chief Wholesale Officer, Quintus De Beer, who has been appointed as an Executive for IT Transformation.

