GQEBERHA, 4th MARCH 2025, –/ Centre for African Journalists – ISUZU Motors South Africa (ISUZU) is proud to continue as the co-title sponsor for The Herald ISUZU Schools Quiz, an initiative which aims to foster development in literacy and to stimulate learner cognisance.

The Herald ISUZU Schools Quiz, now in its fifth year provides an ideal platform for the youth to exercise critical life skills such as general knowledge and an understanding of current affairs which are key to preparing them for the future.

“We believe in collaborations that create value and drive mutual growth for all stakeholders. Our commitment to education aims to equip learners and to prepare them for the future,” says Celestin Ndhlovu, Vice President for Planning, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, ISUZU. “The Herald ISUZU School’s Quiz provides an ideal opportunity for learners to work as a collective while broadening their knowledge in diverse topics which affect our local and international communities. We are excited to once again witness how participants will put their diverse talents, solid preparation and teamwork on display during the 2025 edition of the quiz.”

In 2024, the quiz saw a record 52 schools and just under 200 learners, from around Nelson Mandela Bay compete for the grand prize over a three-week period which was preceded by an intense seven weeks of preparation.

“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz has become an event pupils look forward to every year and we are eager to see many more schools taking part. Every year the bar is raised when it comes to the number of schools entering. The quality of the competition and the excitement from pupils who are determined to win is very evident. We have seen how it lifts the spirits and the profiles of our schools”, says The Herald Editor, Rochelle de Kock.

Entries to The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz are open with high school pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part. Prize hampers valued at more than R260 000 are at stake, as well as R35 000 in cash for the three top schools.

Schools may enter manually or online www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25. Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres or via e-mail (pillayt@theherald.co.za) before Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 12h00.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of Isuzu.

Asanda Fongqo

External Communications, Stakeholder Relations and PR Coordinator

Mail: asanda.fongqo@isuzu.co.za