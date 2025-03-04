MTN South Africa Announces the Appointment of Pushkar Gokhale as Chief Wholesale Officer

JOHANNESBURG, 4th MARCH 2025, –/ Centre for African Journalists – MTN South Africa is excited to announce the appointment of Pushkar Gokhale as Chief Wholesale Officer, effective 1 August 2025.

In this key role, Pushkar will be tasked to advance MTN’s strategy to become the “network of choice” for the wholesale market.

Pushkar joins MTN from Openserve, where he currently serves as the Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. He has held various executive leadership roles in diverse markets, including the USA, Australia, India, and across Africa. His wealth of experience is particularly valuable as MTN positions itself for growth in Connectivity Platforms and Digital Infrastructure beyond 2025.

With a proven track record of success in executive leadership, Pushkar brings a unique blend of commercial acumen, technological expertise, and a forward-thinking digital mindset—qualities essential for driving growth in the dynamic Wholesale market. His vast experience in managing complex, large-scale operations provides him with a profound understanding of market dynamics, and his proficiency in both traditional telecom and cutting-edge digital technologies will support MTN’s ambitions for the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pushkar to the MTN family,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa. “His wealth of experience across the technology and telecommunications industries, combined with his ability to drive innovation, will be invaluable as we continue our journey to be the ‘network of choice’ for the wholesale market. Pushkar’s leadership will be critical as we position ourselves for sustained growth in connectivity and digital infrastructure in the years ahead.”

“I am excited to be joining MTN South Africa at this juncture in the company’s journey,” said Pushkar Gokhale, newly appointed Chief Wholesale Officer of MTN South Africa. “MTN has always been a leader in the industry, and I look forward to working with the team to build on its strong foundation, delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and value for our customers. The wholesale market is rapidly evolving, and I am eager to contribute to MTN’s success by focusing on digital transformation and driving new opportunities in connectivity.”

Pushkar holds an MBA (cum laude) from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria, as well as a Master’s degree in Information Systems from La Trobe University in Australia. He is currently pursuing the prestigious Chief Digital Officer Program at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Pushkar is taking over from the outgoing Chief Wholesale Officer, Quintus De Beer, who has been appointed as an Executive for IT Transformation.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of MTN SA.

ISSUED BY:

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy, Ambition 2025, is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, with a clear focus on Africa. www.mtn.com

Visit us at www.mtn.com or www.mtn.co.za

Follow us on Twitter @MTNza