Record number of journalists killed in 2024

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reports that 122 journalists were killed worldwide in 2024.

Ten were killed in Africa.

The global figure represents among the five deadliest years since the IFJ began its Killed List in 1990.

The Gaza strip accounted for almost half of journalists killed worldwide, with 64 casualties in 2024. In the Asia Pacific region, 22 journalists were killed last year, an 83 percent increase from the year before.

Four media workers were killed in Europe.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, there was a fall in the number of killings, with nine journalists murdered compared to 11 in 2023.

In the Middle East and the Arab World, there were 77 killings recorded by the federation.

Meanwhile, the situation is worrying in Sudan, where six journalists have been killed this year.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said, “The IFJ is gravely concerned about the situation in Sudan, where the international community has largely abandoned the country.”

Palestine has emerged the most dangerous country for media workers for the second year in a row.

Israel is grossly blamed as the perpetrator.

“Israel’s crimes against journalists must not remain unpunished,” Dominique Pradalié, IFJ president, said.

– CAJ News