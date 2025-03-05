Concern for safety of rights defenders in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – A UNITED Nations (UN) expert has called for urgent support for human rights defenders in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, made the appeal as the situation in the region continues to deteriorate.

“Human rights defenders in the eastern DRC are currently at extreme risk of reprisals for their human rights work. They need help now, including support for temporary relocation along with their families,” Lawlor said.

The envoy revealed in recent weeks, she has received alerts requesting support from defenders.

“They are living in fear and the risks are real,” Lawlor said.

“Recently a defender informed me that the M23 rebels had drawn up lists of human rights defenders to apprehend in areas under their control.”

The special rapporteur said she had received credible reports of human rights defenders being detained incommunicado, forcibly disappeared and tortured in Rutshuru and Masisi in North Kivu.

At least six human rights defenders are reported missing following their attempt to flee Goma after the city was taken by the March 23 Movement (M23) late December.

“Some human rights defenders have had no choice but to flee their homes. Those who do make it to other cities are left without the resources to find shelter or meet their daily needs,” she said.

Others have reportedly remained in areas under the rebels’ control, but fear greatly for their safety.

“One defender asked me how they could continue to hide as the M23 began to carry out a census in Goma,” Lawlor said.

There is also a grave risk of sexual violence faced by women defenders.

The rebel M23 group, allegedly sponsored by neighbouring Rwanda, is wreaking havoc in eastern DRC.

– CAJ News