DA aims to fix relations between SA, US

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE second-largest party in South Africa’s coalition government- the Democratic Alliance (DA)- aims to stabilise diplomatic relations between the country and the United States amid a period of heightened tensions.

The DA has concluded a week-long working visit to Washington, where its delegation engaged with key decision-makers across Congress, the State Department and the White House.

Emma Louise Powell, DA spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation, said these discussions were aimed at ensuring that US leaders receive accurate and fact-based information regarding South Africa’s domestic landscape and the challenges the nation is currently navigating.

“The DA further emphasised the importance of maintaining strong communication channels between our two nations (SA and US), in light of recent tensions exacerbated by unnecessary provocations, which come at the expense of the unity and continued economic development of our nation.”

Relations have been sour since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Expropriation Bill in South Africa into law in January. It seeks to expropriate land as part of efforts to address colonial imbalances. Most land in South Africa is in the hands of minority whites.

The legislative instrument coincided with Donald Trump’s return as US president.

In February, Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of Washington’s land policy.

The move was seen as being influenced by propaganda by pro-White organisations, some of which recently were in America allegedly to sustain that agenda, especially the AfriForum.

In response, Ramaphosa has insisted his country would not be “bullied” by the US.

The issue is a source of discord between the DA and its bigger partner in government, the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The DA has furthermore launched legal action in respect of the Expropriation Act.

“The DA remains resolute in opposing the ANC’s divisive, race-based policies, and advocating for a means-based approach to addressing systemic inequality,” Powell said.

Powell said the DA remained dedicated to building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the United States, one of South Africa’s largest trade and investment partners.

“As proud South Africans, the DA will continue to champion the interests of all citizens on the global stage,” Powell concluded.

– CAJ News