DRC’s Altech seeks more UK funding for solar rollout

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DR

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE United Kingdom-based impact investing platform, Energise Africa, has launched a new bond offer to assist Altech, the solar solutions company, to roll out its projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Altech plans to expand access to clean energy for off-grid families through solar home systems and lanterns, addressing the critical energy deficit in a country also severely impacted by conflict and poverty.

An estimated 79 percent of the DRC population lacks electricity access. DRC’s population is estimated at 111 million.

Energise Africa has chosen to offer an investment opportunity in Altech through this bond offer due to several key factors, including the latter’s successfully repaying a previous £2,5 million loan on the Energise Africa platform, demonstrating their financial stability and ability to navigate challenging circumstances, including previous conflicts.

It has also lauded Altech founders’ personal commitment and deep understanding of the DRC context, coupled with consistent profitability and reinvestment of profits, as positioning Altech for continued success.

Altech comprises 3 000 employees and product ambassadors that ensure reach even in remote and rural areas.

“This bond offer presents a unique opportunity for UK investors to make a tangible difference in the lives of families in the DRC,” said Ray Coyle, Chief Executive Officer of Energise Africa.

Speaking from the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, he said by supporting Altech, his company could empower communities, foster sustainable development and bring light to those living in the dark.

“Investors should note that investments such as this are classed as high risk and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong, therefore you shouldn’t invest any money you can’t afford to lose,” Coyle cautioned.

Former refugees, Washikala Malango and Yonghwa Mashangao, founded Altech in 2013.

The company aims to positively impact 50 million people in the DRC by 2030.

– CAJ News