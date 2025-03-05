German halts ties with Rwanda over DRC crisis

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – GERMANY has put on hold financial support to Rwanda and is reviewing bilateral ties with the latter over its alleged backing of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This comes as the situation in the eastern DRC escalates and becomes a source of international diplomatic fallout.

“Rwandan troops are still operating in Eastern DRC, and supporting M23, thus violating the sovereignty of the DRC,” Germany’s Foreign Office stated.

“Therefore, Germany’s BMZ Bund is putting new financial commitments on hold and currently reviewing our bilateral development cooperation with Rwanda.”

BMZ Bund is, in English, the Federal Ministry of Development.

It had earlier condemned the onslaught by the M23 in eastern DRC and alleged the support of the rebel group by Rwanda.

“The violation of the ceasefire and sovereignty of the DR Congo is unacceptable,” it stated.

“Germany is freezing new financial commitments for Rwanda and is reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation.”

The conflict in the region is triggering one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.

The North and South Kivu provinces are the epicentre of the conflict. In recent weeks, M23 have seized the major cities of Bukavu and Goma.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports that there are more than 1 million Congolese refugees across Africa.

The UN maintains that Rwanda supports the M23. The government of President Paul Kagame denies this.

– CAJ News