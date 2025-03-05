MTN, Ghana sign landmark MoU

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – MTN Group and the Ghanaian government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance digital skills, support artificial intelligence (AI) development, strengthen data governance and cyber security.

Young Ghanaians are to benefit from the deal signed by the mobile operator and the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

It is the largest and most influential connectivity event in the world.

“We are very happy to support the building out of the digital ecosystem that will be a catalyst for growth and expansion to meet Ghana’s socio-economic objectives,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

He added, “We must develop our own talent, our own software engineers, and do more around coding to ensure that young people in Ghana have opportunities not only in Ghana but all over the world.”

Mupita signed the MoU with Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation.

“We believe in the potential of our youth and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on the economy and society as a whole,” the minister said.

The MTN building, donated to the government, will serve as a centre of excellence for AI and software development.

MTN and the government are working towards launching the One Million Coders programme later this year.

MTN Ghana is the West African country’s largest mobile operator, with 28,5 million subscribers, as of the end of 2024.

– CAJ News