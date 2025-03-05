Partnership sealed to boost tourism to SA

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CONNECT Worldwide (CWW), the global marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, has expanded to South Africa.

This is through a partnership with South African-based Perfections Group, in the continent’s largest economy.

According to officials, The Perfections Group’s addition to CWW’s global leadership team underscores the latter’s commitment to expanding its international reach, enhancing client success and sustainable growth in South Africa and the entire continent.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Perfection Group to Connect Worldwide,” said Eric Otto, founder and Chief Executive Officer of CWW.

He is positive The Perfection Group’s expertise and insights into the African market adds an invaluable asset as his company pursues the growth objectives of its hotel and destination clients.

“We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our global sales and marketing efforts and drive even greater value for our clients,” according to Otto.

Ross Kata, The Perfections Group co-founder, is upbeat the partnership strengthens CWW’s reputation as an industry leader and enhances The Perfections Group’s ability to provide clients with greater international reach and strategic opportunities.

“We look forward to collaborating with the global CWW team to drive growth and success for all,” Kata said.

– CAJ News