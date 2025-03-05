VeliTech enters SA’s lucrative iGaming industry

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE turnkey online gaming (iGaming) technology provider, VeliTech, has launched in South Africa.

It pledges a mission to disrupt the industry with its next-generation solutions and all-in-one platform.

Its entrance comes at a crucial time when South Africa’s iGaming market is experiencing exponential growth.

Data research by Statista reveals that the industry locally is projected to reach US$431 million this year, with an estimated annual revenue growth of 4,71 percent, soaring to $518 million by 2029.

“South Africa is on the brink of an iGaming metamorphosis, and VeliTech is here to fuel the momentum,” said VeliTech South Africa regional representative, Petro Magos.

The official believes with world-class, tech-driven solutions, operators will be able to scale rapidly and offer unparalleled gaming experiences.

“Our local knowledge ensures that every solution aligns with the technological and operational requirements of the South African market, driving exponential growth allowing companies to innovate.”

VeliTech said, armed with an ultra-modern, broad portfolio of solutions and backed by a reputation of driving success in emerging markets, this kind of offering would bolster South Africa’s current operator services to be on par with the rest of the digital world, setting a new standard and benchmark for efficiency, player engagement and market expansion.

At the forefront of its offerings is over 400 local payment service providers. The system processes over 8 000 daily transfers, including cryptocurrency transactions.

Its multi-currency bonus engine delivers over 100 000 rewards weekly.

VeliTech has partnered game developers like Evolution, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and Spribe among others.

– CAJ News