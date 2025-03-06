MTN launches 5G home internet promotion

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has introduced the Shesh@ 5G Home Internet promotion to address faster and more reliable internet.

This comprises the Shesh@ 200 and Shesh@ 600 offers, providing customers with up to 300GB additional 5G data to experience MTN’s 5G speeds.

This allows customers to enjoy the superior quality of MTN’s 5G network with no buffering when streaming movies and series, having multiple family members connected at the same time, low-latency online gaming, and effortless connectivity for smart home devices like cameras, lighting, vacuums, and more.

Additionally, 5G offers faster download and upload speeds, enhanced video calling quality, and improved reliability for remote work and online education.

These offers include a free-to-use 5G router, and are available on a month-to-month contract.

Through the Shesh@ 5G Home Internet promotion, MTN reaffirms its commitment to providing affordable home connectivity.

The company reports that its 5G coverage in South Africa has reached 44 percent.

“Our investment in 5G infrastructure is not just about delivering faster speeds – it’s about unlocking new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and growth in every sector of society,” said Ernst Fonternel, Chief Consumer Officer.

Over the past few years, MTN has made significant investments to ensure our network is equipped to deliver superfast 5G speeds, empowering individuals and businesses with cutting-edge connectivity.

– CAJ News