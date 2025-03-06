Nigeria rolls out new digital platform after pilot success

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is rolling out nationwide a new digital platform it has embraced to enhance trade, increase revenue collection and modernise operations.

This rollout of the homegrown B’Odogwu platform in West Africa’s largest economy follows the success of the pilot project at the Port Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Area in Lagos.

B’Odogwu is an acronym for “Border” and “Odogwu,” the latter symbolising strength and leadership.

The new unified platform is to replace the Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS), denounced by experts as archaic.

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs, has disclosed the plan to expand the B’Odogwu digital platform countrywide during the recent pre-launch high-level stakeholders’ engagement at the customs’ Apapa Area Command in Lagos.

He noted that despite the successful pilot programme, there were some glitches initially.

“With your (stakeholders’) cooperation, support, and understanding, we will address all those challenges together,” Adeniyi said.

“Our leadership team has established implementation benchmarks with clearly defined success criteria and contingency plan.”

Adeniyi insisted, “We are focused on rolling out this platform. We have learned valuable lessons from PTML, and now, we are in the main place, and we want to ensure that the implementation will be seamless moving forward.”

He disclosed that at PTML, over 16 000 declarations were processed, generating revenue in excess of N120 billion (US$80,2 million) within three months of the pilot project.

Babatunde Olomu, Apapa Area Controller, said, as the premier port, they are ready for the next phase of customs modernisation.

“Extensive training has been conducted, and the testimonials from participants are positive,” Olomu said.

– CAJ News