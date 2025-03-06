Prime UAE global investment forum expands to Africa

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S flagship urban development, Eko Atlantic City, will in September host Investopia Africa 2025, marking the expansion of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) premier global investment platform into Africa.

Set for Lagos, this landmark event underscores Eko Atlantic’s role as a key gateway for international business, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence in the global economy.

“Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 in Nigeria reaffirms our transformation into a leading investment hub,” said Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

She added, “Our reforms are creating a stable, transparent, and high-growth economy. We look forward to welcoming investors from around the world.”

Established in 2021 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia has become a leading platform connecting investors, business leaders and policymakers to drive investment in emerging sectors.

Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, emphasised that Africa was a key trade and investment partner for the UAE, and Investopia’s expansion to the continent, home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, reflects a commitment to connecting investors with the opportunities they offer.

“Investopia Nigeria will create promising economic opportunities for both Emirati and African private sectors while also highlighting the UAE’s attractiveness for investments in new economic sectors, especially in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), and healthcare,” he said.

With successful editions in New York (US), Monaco (France), Milan (Italy) and Tokyo (Japan), Investopia has welcomed over 2,600 participants, including over 1 600 senior executives and decision-makers.

Built on reclaimed land off Victoria Island, Lagos, Eko Atlantic is hailed as a transformative urban project addressing Lagos’ rapid growth while enhancing West Africa’s investment landscape.

It features world-class infrastructure and a dynamic commercial ecosystem.

Ronald Chagoury Jr, Vice Chairman, Eko Atlantic City (Chagoury Group), said Eko Atlantic City was designed to be a world-class business and financial hub, creating a gateway for global investment into Africa.

“Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 here reinforces our commitment to positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for international investors and fostering sustainable economic growth on the continent,” he said.

– CAJ News