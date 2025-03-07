Beleaguered Zambia risks FIFA suspension

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THIRTEEN years ago Zambia had the football world at its feet. Now, the country’s football association finds itself in the gutters.

This amid threats of suspension by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) over interference in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and a probe into an alleged sexual assault scandal implicating the ex-senior women’s national team coach.

The latest controversy involves the re-election of Andrew Kamanga as the president of FAZ, for a third term.

He was elected unopposed after FAZ barred eight nominees from participating, arguing they did not meet constitutional requirements.

Such included an integrity test and five years experience of leadership in the FAZ.

Kamanga’s opponents therefore are aggrieved, prompting the National Sports Council of Zambia to seek to intervene.

On February 27, FAZ wrote to FIFA, in which it also attached the letter of the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Council of Zambia, Sombwa Musunsa, in which he proposed the establishment of a transitional committee, independent electoral committee, engagement with FIFA and review of the electoral process.

This week, FIFA reminded FAZ of its stern stance towards interference in football association affairs by third parties, including by the government.

Any interference would be a violation of Article 14 of the FIFA Statutes.

“As a result, shall this Transitional Committee be indeed established, FAZ would be at risk of breaching the above mentioned statutory provision,” Eikhan Mammadov, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, responded.

The FIFA official added, “Should this happen, FIFA will have no other option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include suspension of FAZ.”

The National Sports Council of Zambia has significant influence on sports policy in the Southern African country.

Skating on thin ice, FAZ ought to look no further than south of Zambia’s border on the implications of government interference. FIFA suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) after interference by the Sports and Recreation Commission between from 2022 to 2023.

The upheaval in Zambia comes at a time Bruce Mwape, ex-coach of the women’s has been subject of a FIFA probe for alleged sexual misconduct against a player at the World Cup in 2023.

Football is an emotive issue in Zambia. In 1993, the country and the football world was thrust into mourning after the entire men’s national team perished after their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Gabon.

In 2012, Gabon was the scene of Zambia winning a first Africa Cup of Nations title. It was one of the tournament’s most unlikely wins.

Things have been downhill since.

– CAJ News