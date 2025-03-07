How South Africa is unlocking better customer experience for businesses

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE year 2024 was a super cycle of elections with 64 countries holding elections, representing half the world’s populations.

In many markets, businesses now need to contend with new governments and changes in regulatory policy, which in many ways are geared towards protecting consumers and fulfilling election promises.

For those customer services business leaders who were grappling with already elevated customer expectations, the message is clear – the stakes will become even higher. 2025 is undoubtedly a pressure cooker of a year, with expectations to drive improved customer experience at a lower cost, meet all regulatory requirements, and implement AI use cases at scale that deliver real results.

With economic pressures mounting and customer loyalty harder to secure, companies face an urgent need to optimise every interaction while maintaining cost-effective operations. The quest for personalisation at scale, supported by cutting-edge technology and genuine empathy, has become a pivotal strategy for brands aiming to stay competitive and relevant. Enter South Africa.

Interestingly, the country’s contact centre industry holds the key to addressing these challenges across the customer experience and credit lifecycle. With a unique blend of skilled, culturally aligned agents and robust infrastructure, South Africa has emerged as an ideal offshoring destination for businesses seeking high-quality, customer-focused solutions. Nutun, recognised as the leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company in 2023 and Best Customer Service in Europe for 2023 and 2024, exemplifies how South African providers are redefining experience by seamlessly blending human empathy with advanced technology to deliver efficient, consistent service across the credit lifecycle.

“In today’s digital age, customers expect a seamless experience at their fingertips,” explains Hans Zachar, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Nutun. He highlights that while the push for efficiency is critical, it cannot come at the expense of impactful interactions. The company’s approach, which prioritises the integration of innovative tools and human-focused service, ensures that contact centres are not just functional but transformative in how they engage with customers

The organisation places a strong emphasis on omnichannel communication, understanding that customer preferences differ significantly by region and demographic. “In the UK, customers still favour voice interactions, but digital channels are gaining ground. Conversely, in the US, there is a stronger focus on text and email,” he says. This adaptability allows Nutun to create tailored strategies that resonate with diverse customer bases, whether they prefer speaking directly to an agent, engaging over WhatsApp, or using chatbots and emails.

Zachar notes that customers typically turn to contact centres when other channels have failed them. It is at this stage that empathy, backed by technology, becomes crucial. “Providing that empathetic problem-solving ability, supported by efficient technology, creates an exceptional customer experience,” he says. Nutun equips its agents with state-of-the-art tools that help them handle complex issues effectively and with care, ensuring that customers feel heard and valued. This balance between human interaction and technological enablement allows the company to bridge gaps in customer service, turning potential dissatisfaction into loyalty.

Consistency across various channels is another hallmark of the brand’s approach. “You want customers to feel the same ease of use on digital channels and receive equal or better support in the contact centre,” Zachar points out. This focus is vital, especially as contact centres are often the last line of support after customers have tried self-service or digital solutions. By training agents to step in with authority and empathy, the organisation not only resolves immediate issues but addresses any frustration that customers may have accumulated during previous interactions.

The company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability is clear, but its human-centric focus is equally compelling. “Our agents are your trusted advisors,” Zachar explains. “They are equipped with both the client’s technology and our proprietary tools.” This strategic empowerment ensures that agents are more than just service providers; they become extensions of the client’s brand, representing its values and enhancing customer trust. The technology supports them by providing real-time data and insights, allowing agents to make informed decisions that personalise each interaction.

A standout aspect of the company’s service is its ability to support clients through their transformation journeys. Zachar underscores that many clients are undergoing significant system overhauls and need a partner capable of adapting alongside them. “Our role is to ensure we have all the tools in the toolbox, from legacy solutions to cutting-edge technology, so we can walk into a client’s environment and say, ‘We’re here to be part of your journey and help you navigate this new world,’” he adds.

The scale of Nutun’s operations reinforces its ability to meet client demands efficiently. Managing an average of 18.5 million customer interactions monthly and operating around the clock, the organisation has built a robust system that can cater to different markets’ needs. This allows businesses in the US and UK to benefit from its vast experience and finely tuned strategies.

The evolution of BPO from a capacity-focused service to a solution-oriented partnership is reflected in how the company engages with clients. Instead of merely asking how many agents a business needs, the company delves into understanding the specific problems clients face and co-creates solutions that align with their business goals. “The human element compensates for any occasional or minor failures in the technology, and the technology in turn compensates for the limitations of human capability,” Zachar explains. “This dual focus ensures that customers receive empathetic, informed, and efficient service at every touchpoint. We get that balance right.”

Ultimately, the company’s strategic integration of people and technology sets it apart as a leader in redefining customer engagement. Nutun’s agents are empowered to act as problem solvers and brand ambassadors, elevating the contact centre experience from a transactional interaction to a meaningful exchange. In a world where customer expectations are higher than ever, South African call centres like Nutun are proving that the future of BPO lies in the harmonious blend of advanced technology and the irreplaceable human touch.

