Reign of terror escalates in northern Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AT LEAST 35 people have been killed and 77 others abducted during the reign of terror by Islamists in Mozambique since the beginning of the year.

The figures might be higher, as the statistics released by the United Nations Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) are for January.

Then, violence against civilians and armed clashes intensified, particularly in the districts of Macomia, Meluco, Mocímboa da Praia and Muidumbe, leading to the displacement of 4 730 people from rural areas to district capitals and further hindering relief efforts.

Widespread looting by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) further compromised access to those in need.

In Pundanhar (Palma district), two NSAG attacks resulted in the deaths of three civilians, extensive looting of properties and businesses as well as the suspension of health services in the border village.

In the districts of Ancuabe, Mecufi and Metuge, widespread damage to road networks and infrastructure by Tropical Cyclone Chido further disrupted the provision of assistance as roads became impassable.

Armed clashes between Islamist groups and security forces further fueled instability, particularly in Macomia, Palma and Mocímboa da Praia.

Acts of violence persisted, including the beheading of two people in Meluco.

Post-election violence and natural disasters are exacerbating matters in northern Mozambique.

“Humanitarian actors face declining acceptance among populations affected by conflict and natural disasters due to inadequate assistance and perceived alignment with government,” OCHA stated.

The election of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Daniel Chapo in divisive presidential elections last October against opposition arch-rival Venâncio Mondlane of the opposition Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) has resulted in the death of over 350 people during clashes between police and opposition supporters.

– CAJ News