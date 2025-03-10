Nutun wins 6 Stevie Awards in 2025 Steve Awards for Sales & Customer Service

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NUTUN is proud to announce its outstanding success at the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, winning an impressive three Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze award across multiple categories.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year’s winners will be celebrated at a gala event on April 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, where over 400 professionals from around the world will gather to honor excellence in the industry.

The 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service saw more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 45 nations and territories. Winners were determined by an esteemed panel of 176 professionals worldwideacross seven specialized judging committees.

Nutun’s Award-Winning Achievements

Gold Award Winners

Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Aeysha Coetzee-Ismail Judges' Comments:

“Aeysha Coetzee-Ismail’s nomination is compelling, showcasing outstanding leadership, impactful community initiatives, and transformative corporate strategies. Her ability to drive both organizational growth and societal change sets her apart.”

Business Development Executive of the Year – Chava Alter, Vice President of International Client Solutions Judges' Comments:

“Chava Alter is a force in business development, combining high-impact sales strategy with transformative social initiatives. Her ability to drive multimillion-dollar growth while simultaneously uplifting South African communities makes her an exceptional candidate.”

Customer Service Training Team of the Year – Nutun’s Strive Academy Judges' Comments:

“Nutun’s Strive Academy is an exceptional initiative, providing life-changing opportunities for unemployed youth and experienced professionals in South Africa’s BPO industry. Your commitment to impact sourcing, career development, and skills training is truly commendable, as evidenced by the thousands of jobs created and the ripple effect on families.”

Silver Award Winners

Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – Nutun & Charles Tyrwhitt Judges' Comments:

“Strong partnership and excellent KPI results, including FCR, CSAT, and NPS. I especially admire the close collaboration with the in-house UK team—well done.”

Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats) – Nutun & International Client Judges' Comments:

“This nomination ties corporate performance goals with social responsibility efforts, demonstrating true engagement and outstanding customer service. It exemplifies a strong, client-focused partnership.”

Bronze Award Winner

Customer Service Employer of the Year – Nutun Judges' Comments:

“The culture of caring that Nutun has intentionally developed makes the world a better place for their employees, clients, and communities around the globe.”

Celebrating Excellence

Commenting on Nutun’s success, Ruben Moggee, CEO at Nutun International, stated:

“Winning six Stevie Awards is an incredible achievement that reflects the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our teams. These awards celebrate not just our operational excellence but also our commitment to making a real difference in the communities we serve. Congratulations to all our winners, our clients that put their confidence in us and the entire Nutun team—this recognition belongs to all of us.”

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller added:

“The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

For more information, visit https://www.nutun.com

