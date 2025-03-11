AFRINIC members must protect their credentials

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Internet Services Providers Association (ISPA) calls upon its members to heighten vigilance regarding the security of their African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) credentials.

ISPA’s call follows reports of alleged attempts to access member credentials with a view to potentially influencing AFRINIC’s governance structures.

AFRINIC is the continent’s regional internet registry and is a member-based, non-profit organisation situated in Mauritius.

ISPA’s key concerns include unauthorised access risks, including sharing MyAFRINIC portal credentials can grant third parties the ability to manage one’s IP and ASN resources, and the possibility to cast votes in AFRINIC elections on your behalf.

There is also potential for board manipulation and entities obtaining multiple members’ credentials could manipulate voting processes, potentially altering board compositions and policy decisions in ways that may not reflect the true consensus of the AFRINIC community.

“ISPA strongly recommends that AFRINIC members safeguard their credentials,” it stated.

“Members should ensure that their MyAFRINIC login details remain confidential,” ISPA added.

ISPA, South Africa’s official internet industry representative body, advised that suspicious activity must be reported.

“ISPA remains committed to supporting its members in maintaining the security and integrity of their network resources. Collective vigilance is essential to uphold the trust and stability of our shared internet infrastructure.”

– CAJ News