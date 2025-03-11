MTN South Africa rebrands

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has unveiled its new brand positioning, “Today we make moves.”

The telecommunications operator said this reinforces its commitment to enabling progress and empowering South Africans to act toward a brighter future.

“Our digital tools and platforms do more than just connect people; they unlock everyday progress,” says Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa.

“Whether it’s a student streaming educational content, a mother banking from her phone, or a township start-up scaling their business, MTN is here to power those moves.”

MTN’s new brand positioning has been introduced to consumers via a new TV commercial “Cheeseboy”, which was made available for viewing on March 10.

“We see this positioning as more than just a campaign, it’s a movement that brings hope, inspires action, and reaffirms MTN’s role as a partner in progress. Progress doesn’t just happen, it is made,” Lewis said.

MTN is still commemorating over 30 years of operation.

– CAJ News