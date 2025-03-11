JOHANNESBURG, 11th MARCH 2025, –/ Centre for African Journalists – MTN South Africa today unveiled its new brand positioning, “Today we make moves”, reinforcing its commitment to enabling progress and empowering South Africans to act toward a brighter future.

For the past 30 years, MTN has been more than a telecommunication provider, but a catalyst for change, connecting people to a better life– helping them explore their passions and access opportunities.

MTN’s new brand positioning is rooted in the belief that progress is powered by action, and that every South African has the potential to realise their ambitions.

“Our digital tools and platforms do more than just connect people; they unlock everyday progress, says Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa. “Whether it’s a student streaming educational content, a mother banking from her phone, or a township start-up scaling their business, MTN is here to power those moves.”

As part of this commitment, MTN continues to innovate its consumer offerings, ensuring that South Africans have access to the connectivity they need to move forward. MTN is making data more accessible with simplified, flexible and affordable mobile solutions. Through solutions like Home Internet, MTN SuperFlex, customers can customise their own data, voice, and SMS bundles to suit their personal preferences and lifestyles, providing affordability and flexibility.

For families, quality home connectivity has become essential. MTN’s 5G network offers faster download and upload speeds, enhanced video calling and improved reliability for remote work and online education.

Additionally, through MoMo, MTN is enabling financial inclusion, making transactions, savings, and payments accessible to more South Africans, while MTN Pulse offers exclusive deals and educational resources to empower the youth.

MTN’s evolution reflects a renewed focus on providing the connectivity, solutions, and support that enable South Africans to make meaningful strides forward. It’s a call to action encouraging individuals to take charge of their future today, knowing that small steps lead to big achievements.

As part of this new direction, MTN will roll out new offerings and promotions, immersive brand experiences and nationwide initiatives designed to help South Africans unlock their full potential.

South Africa is a resilient country, that is accustomed to breaking boundaries, adds Lewis. “We see this positioning as more than just a campaign, it’s a movement that brings hope, inspires action, and reaffirms MTN’s role as a partner in progress.

Progress doesn’t just happen, it is made. And with MTN, South Africans are empowered to make their next move, today.

MTN’s new brand positioning has been introduced to consumers via a new TV commercial “Cheeseboy”, which was made available for viewing on Monday, 10 March. The commercial airs on SABC and DSTV. The TV commercial is also available to watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=matbUDqAdBM

