Chinese caught in crossfire of Niger conflict

from MOUSSA ABUBAKAR in Niamey, Niger

Niger Bureau

NIAMEY, (CAJ News) – THE abduction of two staff of the China National Petroleum Commission (CNPC) in Niger is the latest twist in the fallout between the military government and a rebel group opposed to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023.

The pair has been abducted in the Agadem oil field, after gunmen widely believed to be of the militant Patriotic Front for Liberation (FPL) ambushed a vehicle carrying staff from the Chinese state-owned oil company.

It is believed the hostages have been moved toward the Niger-Libya border, where FPL is mostly active but at the time of writing this report, the abductors had not made ransom demands on the Chinese company.

Two local security guards were killed during the attack. Authorities had not provided an update on efforts to rescue the hostages.

Bazoum was toppled in a military coup in July 2023. FPL is a rebel group opposed to the coup against Bazoum. They want him reinstated, and they are against the pipeline deal between the current government and China and thus the sabotage is to pressurize the government.

CNPC and its various sites in the country, including the pipeline linking Agadem to the port of Seme in Benin, have become frequent targets of armed groups since December that year when the Chinese oil firm sealed, with the military government, the second phase of the Agadem Oilfield upstream and downstream integrated project.

The evolution and militancy is a major to the supply of oil in and is a threat to Niger’s prospects as a major oil exporter in the region.

Niger Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine and several cabinet members attended the event, alongside Chinese Ambassador to Niger, Jiang Feng, and CNPC Niger General Manager, Zhou Zuokun.

At the signing of the deal, Feng said the commissioning of the project was another fruitful achievement of China-Niger friendly cooperation, which would greatly increase the West African country’s oil production and help it become an oil exporter.

“China is willing to take the successful holding of the third ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit Forum as an opportunity to continuously promote the development of China-Niger practical cooperation and benefit the people of both countries,” Feng said.

In January this year, CNPC and the government signed a cooperation agreement to ensure security of the pipeline after it had earlier been closed because of insecurity around the oil fields.

FPL, formed after the coup, in Niger, has justified its onslaught as aiming to force the cancellation of the partnership between the government and the Chinese firm. Last June, the group claimed responsibility for the attack on the pipeline.

The Abdourahamane Tchiani-led government of Niger partly blamed Nigeria and Benin of planning to destabilize the country, through the FPL, to appease Western powers.

Nigeria is the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which threw Niger out of the bloc after the coup.

Led by Mahmoud Sallah, arrested last weekend in neighboring Libya, is involved in a campaign of terror to restore constitutionalism in Niger and agitating for the release of Bazoum, who remains in custody since his overthrow.

He was arrested by a brigade of the Libyan army in southern Libya for alleged terrorism linked to the militancy in his country.

However, the arrest of Sallah, alongside five of his allies, is seen as weakening the FPL, following the surrender of some of its members in recent months. The group’s main difficulties are the sustained operations by the Niger Army and the Libyan military, as witnessed by the arrest of Sallah and five others unnamed. Also, last November, FPL spokesman Idrissa Madaki and three other members turned themselves to Niger’s army

The group nonetheless remains defiant.

“The struggle continues. Keep your spirit up,” it appealed to members.

“Our fight is that of truth and justice for our people. We know we are committed to it at the cost of our lives.”

Sallah leads the FPL. Barak Taher Hamit who holds the title of “commander-in-chief”. Sallah is the overall leader and Hamit is reportedly in charge of the militancy/attacks strategies.

However, analyst, Prosper Sanwogou, in response believes the end is nigh for the rebel group.

“We may disagree, but to go so far as to destroy a national treasure like the oil installations is to betray the entire nation. You will pay the highest price of your life,” he said.

Another militant group, the Patriotic Front for Justice (FPJ), also is demanding that the coup be reversed and Bazoum reinstated. There however is no evidence both militant groups are working together. FPL and the Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad (or CSP-DPA) in Mali, last year formed as a so-called alliance. CSP-DPA opposes the military government in Mali.

There has been no evidence of support by foreign forces.

The Chinese Embassy in Niger recently reminded its citizens and enterprises in Agadez, Diffa, Dosso, Tillaberi and Zinder to strengthen security precautions.

“At present, the security situation in Niger is complex and severe, with attacks and kidnappings against foreigners occurring in many places,” the embassy stated.

– CAJ News