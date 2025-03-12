Kenya solidifies digital ties with France

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has solidified its ties with France, in the digital space.

This as the East African country continues hosting a delegation of a French business community, who are in Kenya to connect with local businesses and policymakers.

Late on Tuesday, William Kabogo, Kenya Cabinet Secretary: Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, hosted a delegation from the European country in the capital Nairobi.

Discussions focused on widening partnerships, boosting bilateral trade and expanding opportunities in the digital space.

“We explored areas of collaboration and investment in the digital economy, including skills exchange, digital infrastructure, and market expansion for local businesses,” Kabogo said.

He added, “Kenya remains committed to fostering innovation and leveraging technology for economic growth.”

Hilippe Labonne, President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France, the largest employer federation in France, is leading the delegation to Kenya.

“I look forward to more fruitful engagements as we work together to drive Kenya’s digital transformation,” he said in Nairobi.

– CAJ News