Mozambique political impasse takes new twist

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE political crisis in Mozambique is escalating. There is no end in sight to the impasse.

On Tuesday, the government of the beleaguered President Daniel Chapo banned journalists from using cellphones for live broadcasts outside the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR), where Venâncio Mondlane, the main opposition leader, has appeared on charges of inciting public violence.

This after his supporters have taken to the streets since October after the elections were allegedly rigged.

Violence reared its ugly head again on Tuesday when Mondlane appeared at the PGR.

In a new twist to the crisis, while appearing at the court, he laid criminal charges against Chapo, over the recent utterances attributed to the president.

Chapo, inaugurated in January, has been recently quoted as saying, “If it is necessary to shed blood, blood will be shed” in reference to protests by supporters of Mondlane.

“Such measures raise serious concerns about press freedom and the public’s right to information, particularly in a context of heightened political tension and allegations of state repression, further eroding trust in governmental transparency,” the Justice Frontil Equitas stated.

This is in reaction to the ban on journalists from using cell phones for live broadcasts.

The crisis took another turn with the PGR on Tuesday formally notifying Dinís Tivane, a close associate of Mondlane’s, to appear for questioning.

He is to appear before the PGR’s Office for Serious Crimes on Friday, in what is set to be another fallout between the authorities and restless supporters of the opposition.

While Mondlane is hailed as “the people’s president”, Tivane is called “the brave director” by opposition supporters that claim the elections were rigged to retain the Front for Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) in power since independence from Portugal 50 years ago.

Since late 2024, more than 300 people have been killed in post-election violence in the poor but resource-rich Southern African country of 34 million people.

– CAJ News