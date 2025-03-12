NGO enables access to water for Kenya inmates

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – EVERY prisoner in Kenya now has access to safe drinking water in all of the country’s 135 prison facilities, following a groundbreaking achievement by WaterStep.

The company is a global leader in safe water innovation.

The prison system has seen a reduction in deaths, disease outbreaks and has saved money on healthcare treatment because of the effort.

It has also freed up time for corrections officers to focus on their mandate, which is rehabilitation.

“What WaterStep is doing is enormously beneficial to us,” said Salome Beacco, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Correctional Services, Kenya.

“It is impactful, and it is practical.”

WaterStep safe water systems have increased hygiene standards and helped control disease because prisoners now have a regular supply of safe water. They’re also saving time.

“People don’t have to walk long distances to look for water from rivers,” Beacco said.

“And that takes a lot of time to get, and also, maybe the water is contaminated. So, time is not wasted on such things.”

Mark Hogg, founder and Chief Executive Officer of WaterStep, called this achievement a watershed moment in the history of the organisation.

“This milestone in Kenya shows that with the right solutions, we can impact entire systems,” Hogg said.

Registered in Kenya, WaterStep is a United States-based organisation.

– CAJ News