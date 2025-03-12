Warriors announce squad against Benin, Nigeria

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Warriors on Wednesday (today) announced a strong squad to face both Benin and Nigeria in Group C match qualifiers this month.

Zimbabwe first tackle Benin on Thursday, 20th March in a match to be played in South Africa before taking on Nigeria in Nigeria on the 25th March.

Head coach Michael Nees named the squad that includes veteran midfielder Knowledge Musona, who plies his trade at Al-Okhdood, Saudi Arabia. Musona had initially retired from national duty but made a surprise comeback.

While the German-born coach’s selection of players looks strong on paper, football analysts, fans and sports journalists were quick to notice the absence of acrobatic goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who plays for South African premiership side Magesi Football Club.

Another missing link in action is England based hard tackling defender Tendayi Darikwa, who plays for English Football League One (EFL) club Lincoln City.

Darikwa has been very consistent for the Warriors, and many feel the overlapping right back could have been included in the squad since he is brilliant in both aerial and ground tussles.

Darikwa is equally deadly when in possession of the ball.

Among other top players called up for national duty comprise man of the moment Marshall Munetsi, who plies his trade at English premiership side Wolverhampton,

Munetsi returns to the Warriors action alongside the “English Brigade” of Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford) and Tawanda Maswanhise from the Scottish professional football team – Motherwell.

Other international players includes Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC) and goalkeeper Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants in neighbouring South Africa.

The Warriors are not in short of abundance local talent that comprise former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs deadly forward Khama Billiat with teammates at Scottland FC Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Machope and sharp shooting Walter Musona.

Other local premiership players drafted into the national team are Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora) and Emmanuel Jalai from Dynamos FC.

Below are the full fixtures for Zimbabwe and Benin national squads.

Zimbabwe Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

DEFENDERS:

Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marshall Munetsi (Wolverhampton), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood), Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

FORWARDS:

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottland), Walter Musona (Scottland)

BENIN

GOALKEEPERS: Saturnin Allagbé (Botev Vratsa, Bulgaria), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars, South Africa), Serges Obassa (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

DEFENDERS: Moise Adilehou (Laval, France), Brandon Agounon (Châteauroux, France), Rodrigue Fassinou (Coton Sport Benin), David Kiki (Steaua Bucharest, Romania), Rachid Moumini (Ayéma), Tamimou Ouorou (Hatta, United Arab Emirates), Yohan Roche (Petrolul 52, Romania), Rabiou Sankamao (Wydad Fès, Morocco), Mohamed Tijani (Yverdon Sport, Switzerland)

MIDFIELDERS: Mattéo Ahlinvi (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Mariano Ahouangbo (Soliman, Tunisia), Gislain Ahoudo (Gabès, Tunisia), Samadou Attidjikou (Al Masry, Egypt), Sessi d’Almeida (Apollon Limassol. Cyprus), Dodo Dokou (Smouha, Egypt), Imourane Hassane (Grasshoppers Zurich, Switzerland)

FORWARDS: Jodel Dossou (Victoria Rosport, Luxembourg), Candas Fiogbé (Atalanta, Italy), Andréas Hountondji (Standard Liège, Belgium), Steve Mounié (FC Augsburg, Germany), Junior Olaitan (Grenoble, France), Steve-Waren Traoré (Haka, Finland).

– CAJ News