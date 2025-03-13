Kala sets Southern Africa’s first gas-fired data centre

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE technology company, Kala Data, is to establish a data centre in Botswana, with a pledge to position the Southern African country as a technology hub.

It has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) with the locally-listed Tlou Energy Limited for the development of the high-density computational facility at the latter’s Lesedi project.

The facility, as announced in the local stock exchange, will use electricity generated from Tlou’s gas to run energy-intensive computing operations, providing a secure and cost-effective energy source for Kala’s data.

Kala Data is a privately funded technology company specialising in the monetisation of energy assets through high-performance computing.

“The benefits of this partnership are substantial,” said Tony Gilby, Managing Director of Tlou Energy, on Tuesday.

He said upstream integration with Tlou’s gas reserves provided the firm with a reliable, large-scale and competitively priced energy source, positioning Tlou to capitalise on the rapidly growing computation industry

Additionally, Tlou has obtained a unique foothold in southern Africa where demand for digital infrastructure is accelerating, and it believes the data centre project is the first in southern Africa that will use gas fired electricity on location to generate revenue via a high-density computational centre.

“We look forward to rapidly deploying this facility and scaling up operations with Tlou.”

“Tlou is now on the verge of commercial production, with existing infrastructure investment positioning the company for exponential growth in both power generation and high-density computational services,” Gilby said.

