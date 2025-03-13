Mnangagwa critics under siege in Zimbabwe

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES in the country have intensified an onslaught against dissent by arresting and prosecuting perceived enemies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

The latest to be arrested is Ishmael Maukazuva, a councillor in Chivhu, Mashonaland East province, where Zimbabwe Republic (ZRP) accuse him of cyber-bullying and harassment.

Officers accused Maukazuva of contravening the Data Protection Act, when he allegedly forwarded on a residents’ WhatsApp group, a video footage showing a woman allegedly criticising Mnangagwa for reportedly mismanaging the economy and also passing on some insulting message against the ZANU-PF political party leader.

Maukazuva, who is represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was detained overnight at a police station in Chivhu and was expected to appear at Chivhu Magistrates Court on Thursday (today).

Maukazuva is the latest person to be arrested and charged on charges related to insulting Mnangagwa among several other people, who have been targeted by Zimbabwean authorities, who of late have intensified a clampdown against criticism of the country’s leader.

Earlier this month, journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who remains detained after interviewing a war veteran who has been calling on Mnangagwa to resign.

– CAJ News