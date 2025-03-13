SADC withdraws troops from eastern DR Congo

from KELVIN JAKACHIRA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has terminated the mandate of the regional bloc’s military mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The summit has directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of its troops.

The meeting led by SADC Chairman Emmerson Mnanagagwa reiterated the need for a political and diplomatic solution with all parties including state, non-state parties, military and non-military in the restoration of peace, security and tranquility in the DRC.

The decision to withdraw the troops was made after the Summit received the latest updates on the security situation in the eastern part of the DRC and considered the report of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) mandate from the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit which was held on March 6.

The Troika resolved to withdraw the SADC troops saying their position was unattainable.

The SADC troops are currently surrounded by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in Goma after a failed effort to defend the North Kivu provincial capital in January.

The M23 seized Goma, which was being defended by the SADC troops together with the Congolese army, European mercenaries and several militia groups.

The M23 has also captured Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu.

The troops from South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi are currently confined to their bases under the watch of the M23 rebels who are controlling their movements.

In addition to withdrawing its troops, the summit held on Thursday further reiterated the decision from the joint Summit of the East African Community (EAC) and SADC to merge the Luanda and Nairobi Process in order to include more facilitators to enhance the peace-building process.

According to a communique released after the virtual meeting, the summit emphasised its dedication to addressing the ongoing conflict in the DRC and reaffirmed its commitment to support interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact of 2003.

The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to continue supporting the DRC in its pursuit of safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as sustainable peace, security and development.

– CAJ News