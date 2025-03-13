South Sudan violence causes new influx in Ethiopia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE cases of South Sudanese nationals fleeing their country to neighbours are increasing at an alarming rate.

This highlights the escalating situation in the northern counties of Nasir and Ulang, causing significant displacement and humanitarian concerns.

Since mid-February 2025, the violence has led to the displacement of tens of thousands within South Sudan, with 50 000 people newly-displaced within Nasir and 34 000 in Ulang.

By March 10, over 10 000 people had crossed into Gambella region, in Ethiopia, a sharp increase from 6 900 just on March 6.

Most of the new arrivals have entered Ethiopia via Wanthoa, with movements extending through Burbiey to Matar.

Many are seeking shelter with local communities, while others have found refuge in makeshift shelters using plastic sheeting.

Andrew Mbogori, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative in Ethiopia, has called for more resources to respond to the growing needs of the displaced populations.

He said the absorption capacity in the border areas is severely overstretched, and local authorities are facing significant challenges in managing the crisis.

“The numbers are expected to continue rising, creating a more urgent need for assistance,” Mbogori added.

The regional government, through its Health Bureau, alongside Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are currently the only first responders on the ground.

UNHCR has engaged in cross border meetings between South Sudan, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo and, importantly, Ethiopia.

South Sudan is the world’s newest country. It attained independence from Sudan in 2011, but plunged into civil war in 2013.

– CAJ News