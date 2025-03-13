The best of skiathos for luxury-seeking families

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOME holidays are about checking off sights, racing from one attraction to the next.

But a Greek island summer with family? That’s something else entirely. It’s about the little things; the scent of sun-warmed pine, the steady hum of cicadas, the salt on your skin after a swim. It’s kids running between the pool and the beach, the endless search for the best ice cream, the sand that somehow follows you home in your suitcase.

Elivi Skiathos understands this. It’s a rare breed of resort that balances luxury with real, honest-to-goodness family joy. Parents can breathe because the details are taken care of. Children are free to roam in a place that feels both indulgent and wonderfully relaxed. And when you step outside the resort? That’s when Skiathos really comes alive.

Four Beaches. One Resort. And a Funicular

A five-star hotel by the sea is one thing. A resort with four beaches at its doorstep is another. Koukounaries Beach, the most famous on the island, is exactly what you imagine when you picture Greek island perfection; fine white sand, impossibly clear water, and the faint scent of sunscreen and pine drifting through the air. It’s easy, safe, and perfect for families, with just enough bustle to keep things interesting.

Then there’s Ambelakia Beach, the quieter sibling, a short stroll from the hotel and ideal for those moments when you want to pretend the rest of the world doesn’t exist. Big Banana Beach is for those who like their sand with a side of action; beach bars, music, and the lively hum of summer energy. Little Banana Beach, on the other hand, is famous for two things: jaw-dropping sunsets and a distinct lack of swimwear. If your kids are at an age where the body’s natural form in the distance will send them into fits of giggles, maybe skip that one.

And then, there’s the funicular. Because why take the stairs when you can glide effortlessly in a glass lift that looks like it belongs in a Bond film? It’s part practical transport, part adventure in itself. Children love it, and let’s be honest, adults do too.

Luxury That Actually Works for Families

One of the biggest battles in travel is finding a place that feels indulgent for adults but doesn’t alienate children. Too often, “family-friendly” means compromising on style – sticky tables and garish kids’ clubs – or it leans so far into luxury that bringing children feels like smuggling contraband into a private members’ club. Elivi Skiathos does neither.

The Elivi Nest Grove Rooms, Villas & Suites sit in lush greenery, giving families space to spread out without losing that sense of connection. The Elivi Grace Suites, closer to the beach, offer private pools and sweeping sea views. For bigger families or those who like their privacy, the resort’s villas provide multiple bedrooms, secluded terraces, and pools that feel like your own slice of paradise.

Inside, the design is unfussy but elegant. Soft, earthy tones that feel like an extension of the island itself, natural materials, and large glass doors that slide open to let in the sea air. Nothing feels overdone. Nothing feels forced. It’s a place designed to be lived in, not just looked at.

Swimming. And Cats.

Pools are often the heartbeat of a family holiday, and Elivi doesn’t disappoint. The Nest Pool, shaded by pine and olive trees, feels like an oasis, perfect for splashing, floating, or the all-important game of “Who can stay underwater the longest?” The Grace Pool, with its infinity edge spilling towards the Aegean, is where parents sip cocktails and pretend they still have the energy to stay up late.

The resort also has resident Greek cats, because what’s a Mediterranean island without a few friendly felines weaving through the sun loungers? These unofficial mascots lounge in shady corners and saunter up to guests, utterly convinced they own the place. For children, this is an unexpected highlight. If your kids have ever begged for a pet, prepare for negotiations over whether one of these cats can come home with you.

Eating Well. Without the Drama

Dining with children can sometimes feel like a strategic military operation, but at Elivi, it’s refreshingly simple. Xenia Restaurant leans into classic Greek cuisine with dishes that taste like they’ve been passed down through generations. Leda & the Swan offers a modern Mediterranean menu, perfect for nights when you want something a little more refined but still family-friendly. Grace Restaurant keeps things casual with pizza and pasta; always a win with younger guests.

For picky eaters, the resort’s kids’ menu is a lifesaver. No bewildering gourmet experiments, just simple, delicious food that children actually want to eat.

Skiathos Town at Night: The Greek Experience

While Elivi is a world of its own, Skiathos Town is where the island’s energy truly unfolds. Walking through its cobbled streets at night is a full sensory experience, the scent of souvlaki drifting from food stalls, souvenir shops stacked with trinkets and worry beads kids will insist on buying, and families on mopeds winding through the narrow alleys with an ease that defies logic.

Or you could sit under the fairy lights at Bourtzi, a restaurant perched on a rocky promontory, where dinner comes with sea air, soft lighting, and the hypnotic sound of waves lapping at the shore. It’s one of those rare places where children are enchanted by the setting without needing a screen to entertain them.

Lasting memories.

Some trips blur together over time. Others linger, etched into memory by the smell of pine trees, the distant hum of cicadas, the feeling of warm sand between your toes. Elivi Skiathos offers that kind of holiday. The kind where parents relax properly for the first time in months, where children roam freely, and where the simple act of watching the sun dip into the sea becomes the highlight of the day.

It’s not Mykonos. It’s not Santorini. It’s an intelligent, curated and private family experience, and it happens to be on an island where the Greek experience refuses to pursue over-the-top pretense and theatre. Skiathos has its own signature and Elivi is the most beautiful script to tell its story.

– CAJ News