Kenya sets ambitious broadband connection target

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has set a target to eventually connect all its 74 000 public institutions to broadband.

This is part of the East African country’s Digital Superhighway project under the presidency of William Ruto.

John Tanui, Principal Secretary – State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, provided an update in Nairobi on Wednesday, when he delivered the keynote at the 20th Connected Banking Summit, Innovation and Excellence Awards.

“We have made good strides, good progress,” Tanui told delegates.

“We believe by June, July (in 2025), we would have done close to 6 000-7 000 there, and in another two years we should be crossing 50 000,” he projected.

The government official also said the government had made steady progress in connecting homes and businesses since coming to power in 2022.

“At the beginning of 2022, we had 1,2 million homes and businesses connected with fixed broadband. Now we have 1,5 million (connected),” Tanui said.

The International Centre for Strategic Alliances organised the summit in Nairobi.

In a related development, the capital city hosted the last stop of the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Tour in Africa on Wednesday.

– CAJ News