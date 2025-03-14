LG outlines 6G innovation roadmap

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LG Electronics (LG) says it continues to solidify its leadership in 6G communications, a transformative technology poised to shape the future of connectivity.

Kim Lae-young, Senior Research Engineer at LG’s Chief Technology Office, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Service and System Aspects (SA) plenary at the third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the global authority on mobile communications standards.

The SA plenary plays a pivotal role in defining 5G and 6G system architectures, service scenarios, requirements and security mechanisms. It also drives the evolution of 5G-Advanced and the standardization of next-generation 6G technologies.

LG believes the appointment underscores LG’s expertise in communications protocols and system architecture.

With this latest leadership role, LG has pledged to accelerate 6G research and development while actively contributing to global standardization efforts. 6G technology – enabling ultra-fast, low-latency and AI-integrated communication – will be crucial to LG’s future innovations in AI-powered smart homes, mobility and smart factories.

“We are committed to advancing next-generation technologies to reinforce our leadership in the 6G communications ecosystem and enhance our global competitiveness,” said Je Yeong-ho, head of LG’s Standard Lab.

In 2022, the company successfully carried out the world’s longest outdoor terahertz (THz) wireless data transmission, covering 500 meters in an urban setting.

In 2019, it established Korea’s first dedicated 6G academic research centre.

– CAJ News