Mixed fortunes for MTN Rwanda in 2024

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda increased its subscriber base by more 5 percent to over 7,6 million but data also shows subscribers fell 8 percent to 2,4 million, year-on-year, for the full year 2024.

The operator confirmed the statistics in a statement accompanying the financial performance for the period, made available on Friday.

Service revenue increased by 4,6 percent to Rwf 257,7 billion (US$180,8 million). Data revenue increased by 0,2 percent yearly to Rwf 45,2 billion ($29,8 million).

Mapula Bodibe, the MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, described the operational results in 2024 as “resilient.”

Although active data subscribers decreased, owing to what she termed competitive pressures, the operator recorded an expansion in the mobile operator’s active MoMo user base by 8. percent to 5,3 million, deepening mobile money penetration.

“We mitigated the regulatory directives introduced in August 2024 through targeted efforts to drive subscriber growth,” Bodibe said.

“This was achieved by expanding our distribution footprint and enhancing the competitiveness of our customer value propositions, allowing us to sustain our market leadership.”

In the year, MTN Rwanda continued the rollout of 4G coverage, with 127 additional sites deployed across the country, delivering reliable 4G network connectivity to customers.

– CAJ News