Mozambique energy, mining summit returns

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference (MMEC) is set to return for its 11th edition in May.

The country’s longest-running mining and energy industry event is set for the capital on the 6th and 7th, under the theme, “Investing in a New Era: Transforming Mozambique’s Natural Resources to Spur Industrialisation and Regional Integration.”

MMEC 2025 will once again bring together more than 600 expected participants.

The previous event hosted high-profile guests, including regional industry captains and ministers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania, and the Secretaries General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

It will offer a prime opportunity to engage with the newly elected government on its plans and vision, access specific industry and project opportunities within Mozambique’s natural resources sector and foster strategic business partnerships and investment deals with key decision-makers.

The edition of MMEC in 2024, officially inaugurated by then-president, Filipe Nyusi, emphasised the event’s role as a unique convergence of key decision-makers in the mining and energy sectors.

Mozambique has in recent years made vast discoveries of natural gas but conflict in the north has curtailed its potential.

– CAJ News