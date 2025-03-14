MTN unveils exclusive Home Internet offers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has unveiled a first-of-its-kind offer exclusively available to new and existing Home Internet customers.

This offer rewards customers by providing value and affordable connectivity on the network.

MTN Home Internet customers can now unlock up to 50 percent off selected SIM-only deals when they add new mobile lines.

This initiative allows families to consolidate their connectivity needs, reduce costs and experience the benefits of a modern connected life.

With the increasing dependency on connectivity for work, education, entertainment, and staying in touch with loved ones, MTN said it is committed to providing seamless and cost-effective solutions.

“This commitment is especially important in today’s challenging economic environment, we understand the financial pressures faced by South African households thus we are offering innovative options to help our customers stay connected and make moves at home and on the go,” said Bertus van der Vyver, General Manager for Residential and Postpaid at MTN South Africa.

Van der Vyver further noted, “This offering is more than just a discounted promotion; it is a commitment that extends the affordable and comprehensive connectivity of MTN’s Home Internet offerings that customers already enjoy, at the right price.”

MTN believes this offer ensures that customers stay connected outside of their homes for streaming, remote work and communication anywhere.

Offers range from R79 to R239 for 24 months.

– CAJ News