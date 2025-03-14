Myths of Coltan Exploitation in the DRC

from ALBERT RUDATSIMBURWA in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – FOR decades, the Masisi region in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) stood as a beacon of prosperity, famed for its cattle herding and farming.

Its fertile lands made it the breadbasket of the nation, supplying food to Kinshasa and other parts of western Congo.

This tranquility and agricultural wealth began to erode in the 1990s with the global surge in demand for critical minerals, marking the onset of a new era that reshaped life in the region.

Eastern DRC, stretching from Katanga through the Kivus to Ituri, sits atop the Kibaran Belt, a geological formation immensely rich in critical minerals. This wealth, as a matter of fact, extends across neighbouring countries like Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda.

While this mineral endowment holds great promise, it has also plunged the region into chaos. And this is how Rubaya, once a quiet farming village, became a modern-day Eldorado at the turn of the century.

Thousands of artisanal miners now labour daily in Rubaya, though some mechanization has occurred. This rapid transformation attracted widespread attention, often linked by the international media to conflict, exploitation, and neighbouring Rwanda.

Since the resurgence of the M23 movement, international media have doubled down on sensational claims regarding Rubaya’s coltan mines. Chief among these is the assertion that Rubaya contains 20% of the world’s coltan reserves.

However, this claim lacks evidence. No authoritative estimate exists for global coltan reserves, let alone the share attributed to Rubaya. This unverified narrative perpetuates a distorted view of the situation.

Another widely circulated claim is that Rwanda exploits Rubaya’s mines. Such allegations crumble under scrutiny. Rubaya’s coltan is known to contain trace amounts of uranium (0.14%) and thorium (0.02%), which creates a distinct radioactive signature.

Yet, Rwanda’s mineral exports show no signs of coltan with these characteristics.

Similarly, no credible evidence ties the M23 movement to mining activities in Rubaya. Instead, for years, armed groups like the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which is a Rwandan genocidal militia, and their Congolese allies, the Nyatura, have exploited these mines.

Meanwhile, the legitimate mine owner, a Congolese senator Édouard Mwangachuchu Hizi, was imprisoned under dubious circumstances, reportedly orchestrated by the Felix Tshisekedi family to seize control. Despite the glaring injustices, this case has received scant media attention.

The persistence of these false narratives raise critical questions. Why does the media spotlight unfounded allegations against Rwanda and the M23 while ignoring well-documented cases of exploitation by groups like the FDLR, Nyatura, and foreign actors?

Why is there no outrage over the untapped mineral wealth across eastern DRC or the rampant illegal exploitation of resources like gold in Walikale and Maniema? Goma’s airport, for example, operates as a hub for illicit trafficking, and even the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO), has been implicated in mineral smuggling—notably gold.

Such selective reporting may stem from the political expediency of scapegoating Rwanda, diverting attention from deeper systemic issues. This narrative conveniently sidesteps the plight of the Congolese Banyarwanda, a marginalized community subjected to decades of discrimination.

The M23’s emergence is a direct response to this sustained victimization, which has driven over half a million refugees into exile over the past 30 years.

Over the past two decades, the media’s shortcuts have profoundly distorted reality, painting Rwanda as a fraudulent exploiter of Congolese minerals. In truth, Rwanda has developed a model for smarter mineral exploitation, emphasizing value addition and robust legal frameworks.

Conversely, the DRC’s real exploiters operate with impunity, aided by the complicity of mainstream media and Western powers, which often look the other way. This misrepresentation not only unfairly shifts blame onto Rwanda but also obscures the systemic corruption, weak governance, and armed group involvement that sustain the DRC’s resource curse.

The discourse around coltan exploitation in the DRC demands a fact-based reassessment. The exaggerated claims about Rubaya’s reserves and Rwanda’s involvement distracts from the region’s real challenges.

By perpetuating these myths, the media hinders constructive solutions and perpetuates the exploitation of the region’s resources by unaccountable actors.

It is time for the international community and media to abandon sensationalism and focus on the realities on the ground.

Only then can we begin to address the true sources of conflict and exploitation, paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for the DRC and the Great Lakes region.

– CAJ News