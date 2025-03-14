Winwinpay seeks partnerships in Africa tech space

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE global technology and digital payments company, Winwinpay, is exploring fintech opportunities in Africa.

The company made its debut at the just-concluded SiGMA Africa Summit, held in Cape Town, South Africa where over 2 500 delegates, including over 150 speakers and numerous exhibitors, converged.

David Aldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Aladdin Tech, the parent company of Winwinpay, expressed his keenness about the company’s participation at the three-day event that ended on Wednesday this week.

“Our involvement in the SiGMA Africa Summit underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and building meaningful partnerships within the African fintech ecosystem,” he said on Thursday.

“The insights and connections we’ve gained here are invaluable as we continue to tailor our solutions to meet the unique needs of this dynamic market,” the executive added.

Aldridge said building on the momentum from the summit, Winwinpay planned to solidify the partnerships initiated during the event and roll out customised payment solutions that address the specific challenges faced by African businesses and consumers.

“The company remains dedicated to contributing to the continent’s digital transformation and economic growth.”

Throughout the three-day event, Winwinpay said it engaged with industry leaders, innovators, and potential partners, showcasing its latest payment solutions tailored for the African market.

The company’s representatives also attended various panel discussions and workshops, gaining valuable insights into emerging trends and regulatory developments within the iGaming sector.

Officials utilised the summit as a platform to explore strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its footprint across the continent.

It stated that discussions focused on integrating Winwinpay’s secure payment gateway with local gaming operators, enhancing transaction efficiency and user experience.

These potential collaborations are expected to drive growth and innovation in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital payment landscape, it stated.

– CAJ News