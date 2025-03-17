Constitution amendment plans fuel Zambia’s political crises

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) -TENSIONS are escalating in Zambia amid plans by the ruling party to amend the constitution, a year before general elections.

Things could spill out of control this week if the opposition defies a directive by the under-fire Zambia Police Service (ZPS) against a protest by the opposition.

The Tonse Alliance, a coalition of opposition plotting to challenge the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), and the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) had applied for clearance by police to demonstrate countrywide on Wednesday.

ZPS has turned down the application, in yet another move critics have described as the erosion of human rights by the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The police force stated that while the right to peaceful assembly was recognized under the laws of Zambia, it had had “serious concerns” regarding the risks these protests pose to public order, safety and security.

Rae Hamoonga, police spokesman, said intelligence reports indicated a high likelihood of infiltration by criminal elements who might take advantage of the gatherings to incite violence, disrupt business operations and threaten public safety.

“Such disturbances could lead to loss of life, destruction of property and general anarchy,” he said.

Police have advised the Tonse Alliance and PeP to explore legal and structured dialogue mechanisms with relevant authorities to air their grievances instead of resorting to mass demonstrations, which might escalate into lawlessness.

“The Zambia Police Service will not hesitate to act firmly against any individuals or groups that proceed with illegal demonstrations in defiance of this directive,” Hamoonga warned.

“We urge all citizens to remain law-abiding and avoid involvement in unlawful activities that may lead to unnecessary confrontations with law enforcement,” he added.

The amendments, according to the ruling party, are to ensure more participation in the political processes by women, youth and persons living with disabilities in the Southern African country.

There are murmurs the amendments could see the annulment of presidential terms, seen as a ploy by Hichilema to extend his stay in office.

“The UPND has no intention of altering key constitutional provisions such as the presidential term limit, the length of a term, the 50%+1 requirement, or the running mate clause,” UPND consultant, Oliver Shalala, denied.

Critics however question the timing, arguing it is a ploy by the UPND to secure votes from these key members of society in the 2026 polls.

“History reminds us of the dangers of pursuing constitutional amendments too close to an election,” said Dr Stephen Kelvin Sata, academic and researcher.

Such attempts were resisted during the reign of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), which ended in 2021, and in 2016 under the government of the Patriotic Front (PF).

“These examples highlight the risks of tying constitutional reform to the electoral cycle, as it often creates division and erodes public trust,” Sata said.

Critics accuse the former opposition leader Hichilema (62) of dictatorship since assuming power in 2021.

He is accused of using the police to stifle opposition.

– CAJ News