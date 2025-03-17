Cyclone Jude leaves Mozambique devastated

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – TROPICAL Cyclone Jude has exited Mozambique with a trail of destruction, including the death of at least eight people.

According to the latest National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) data, as of this past weekend, at least 100 410 people have been affected by the cyclone.

A total of 71 people were injured, with 21 hospitalised.

Those dead include six children.

The fatalities were mainly caused by building collapses, drowning and electrocution.

Figures of damaged and destroyed houses, public infrastructure including roads, electricity and telecommunication lines continue to increase as assessment teams from government and humanitarian partners access affected districts.

A total of 20 241 houses are either damaged or destroyed, according to INGD.

Reports from the Nampula Provincial Health Directorate indicate that a total of 69 health facilities across the province were damaged, with the highest number of facilities affected in Nacala Porto, followed by Monapo, Nampula and Angoche.

The latest cholera bulletin for Nampula reports 56 new cases as of the past weekend.

On Monday, the national government disclosed 133 deaths from 1 313 cases since October, from cholera.

The National Electricity Company (EDM) reported that around 272 757 people were without electricity in Nampula as 74 kilometres of medium and low voltage lines, six transformer stations and two high voltage towers were damaged.

EDM estimates that it has sustained approximately U$1,6 million in damage to electricity infrastructure.

The National Roads Administration has reported damage to several roads.

It is feared humanitarian operations, including flights, in the terror-prone Cabo Delgado, could be affected by fuel shortage as early as today, Monday.

Angoche district has also been severely impacted, with 1 730 people affected and significant damages registered to infrastructure.

Communication has also been disrupted, with no mobile network coverage.

In Mecuburi district, a bridge has collapsed.

Only motorbikes can safely pass. Motorists are reportedly charged Mz200 ($3) for passage by an illegal checkpoint established by local youth.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Mozambique is bearing the brunt of climate change.

– CAJ News