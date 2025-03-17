Fihla exits role as Standard Deputy Chief Executive

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – STANDARD Bank Group Deputy Chief Executive, Kenny Fihla, has resigned.

This also nullifies his role as Chief Executive of Standard Bank South Africa.

He will proceed on garden leave as of Monday (today).

“Whilst this is a heavy blow for us, the Group is blessed with a surfeit of talent and deep succession pools,” Standard Bank Group CEO, Tim Tshabalala stated.

“Further announcements in respect of the leadership of our geographies will be made in due course,” Tshabalala said.

Fihla joined in 2006 as an executive in the Financial Asset Services business of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB).

He held a variety of roles in CIB including Head of Transactional Products & Services, Head of Client Coverage and Deputy Chief Executive, before being appointed as its Chief Executive in June 2017.

Under his guardianship as Chief Executive from 2017 to 2024, CIB doubled its headline earnings to R20,5 billion and achieved a compound annual growth rate of 8,6 percent.

– CAJ News