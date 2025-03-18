Rwanda cuts ties with Belgium over DRC crisis

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – RWANDA has severed ties with Belgium, in the latest twist to the former’s fallout with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The end of ties is with immediate effect, and according to Rwanda, has been communicated to Belgium.

All Belgian diplomats in Rwanda are required to leave the country within 48 hours.

“Rwanda’s decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium’s pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions,” a statement from Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stated on Monday.

“Belgium has consistently undermined Rwanda, both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the DRC, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda,” it added.

Rwanda said Belgium had taken sides in a regional conflict and continued to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, “using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region.”

“Beyond Belgium’s destructive historical role in fueling the ethnic extremism that resulted in entrenched discrimination and persecution, and ultimately the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, it has also allowed Belgian territory to be used by groups that propagate genocide denial and sustain genocidal ideology.”

Rwanda has disputed accusations it is backing rebel groups east of the neighbouring DRC.

– CAJ News